Monday, August 5, 2019: 20% showers and storms east…muggy and hot day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A upper level ridge axis will stay off to our west, over the southwestern portion of the United States, today. This will put us in a north northwest flow aloft. Weak vorticity indicated by the GFS in the upper level of the atmosphere will give us slight chance for a afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in the eastern half of the forecast area. A very weak southeast wind at the surface will give us a muggy feel in the air. Dew points will be in the middle 60’s with high temperatures in the middle 90’s. Heat indices will hover around 100°.

Muggy conditions will continue for Tuesday with a slight increase in high temperatures to around 100°. The upper level ridge will then shift east and by Wednesday it will have a firm hold on our weather. The upper level ridge will be the dominate weather feature though the work week and through the weekend. As a result, triple digit heat will settle in across the area and dew points will fall down to the low 60’s. The forecast will also be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms (eastern half of forecast area). Muggy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Muggy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:56 A.M.

Sunset: 8:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday