FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures are cooling and rain chances are increasing. Highs today for most will be in the upper 90’s. Areas south of I-20 be a little hotter. Those areas will be around the 100 degree mark. Areas along and north of I-20 have a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Severe storms are not expected, however strong gusty winds and lightning are possible. There will be a light SW to SE breeze under a partly sunny sky.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to around 80° under partly clear skies. There will be a light southeast wind.

Tuesday will feature a slight chance of showers and non-severe storms for the entire forecast area. Temperatures will cool a degree or two as cloud cover increases slightly. Southeast winds will be light.

Rain and storm chances look to pick up Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms are not likely, however strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and locally heavy rain will be possible. High temperatures will be in the middle 90’s with light and variable winds.

A brief shower or storm cannot be ruled out Friday. The forecast will dry out by the evening. There will be a light ESE wind.

Temperatures will increase this weekend as dry weather settles back in. Sunday will see highs return to the triple digits.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. (Mainly for areas north of I-20) High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. (Mainly for the Southeast Big Country and Heartland) Breezy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:58 A.M.

Sunset: 8:30 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday