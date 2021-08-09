Monday, August 9, 2021: Hot and humid today with a breezy south wind

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and humid weather will stay in the forecast today. Expect highs near 100 degrees under sunny skies. With the humidity, it will feel more like 104° – 105°. Make sure to hydrate. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. It will stay humid and breezy.

Tuesday will see the humidity drop off a bit. It will stay hot though. Expect temperatures to return to the triple digits. South winds will stay breezy.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs in the upper 90’s along with mostly sunny skies. South winds will be noticeable, but they won’t be as strong as what will be seen Monday and Tuesday. The forecast will stay dry.

Friday will see cloud cover increase slightly. The forecast looks to stay dry, however an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Better chances for rain will be seen this weekend. Temperatures look to be cooler too. Expect highs in the middle 90’s along with partly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. Heat Index: 105° High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:59 A.M.

Sunset: 8:29 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday