Monday, December 13, 2021: Very nice today with above average temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably warm temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a breezy south southwest wind that will settle briefly this evening.

Cloud cover will increase overnight as temperatures fall into the low to middle 50’s. The SE Big Country and Heartland will become mostly cloudy by daybreak Tuesday. Most areas will stay mostly clear. There will be a slight breeze out of the SSW.

Tuesday will warm into the middle to upper 70’s as the morning clouds thin. It will become mostly sunny.

Temperatures on Wednesday will climb all the way into the low 80’s along with partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty SSW wind. A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A shower or a non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry.

High temperatures on Thursday will be cooler. Most areas will reach the middle to upper 60’s. That is still above average.

Rain chances will move in Friday ahead of a stronger cold front. Rain chances will increase Friday evening as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will be a lot cooler this weekend along with a continuation of chances of rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 15-20 G35 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 45° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 52° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday