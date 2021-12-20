Monday, December 20: Sunny and pleasant on Tuesday

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Coronavirus
Positive News
Big Country Politics
Lone Star NYE
Texas Politics
KTAB 4U
Project Roadblock
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Dec. 15 storms across north-central US classified as derecho
Top Stories
2 dead after Sunday morning crash in East Texas
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview, records from Rep. Scott Perry
Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases
Biden family welcomes puppy named Commander
Weather
Weather Tools
Weather Maps
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
National Sports
ACU Sports
HSU Sports
HPU Sports
MCM Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Wildcats lock eighth straight win against HPU, 112-41
Video
Top Stories
ACU falls short against UNC, 70-58
Video
Men’s basketball edged at the buzzer, 77-74
Video
Women’s basketball falls to Ozarks in final seconds, 73-71
Video
ACU Men’s basketball can rely on any teammate to get the job done this season
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
“Spider-Man”: tercer mejor estreno de la historia
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 17 de diciembre, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 16 de diciembre, 2021
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 15 de diciembre, 2021
Video
Crédito tributario por hijo: ¿último cheque en diciembre?
Telemundo Abilínea – 14 de diciembre, 2021
Video
Video
Video Center
Live Event Stream
Community
Remarkable Women
Light Up A Life
Future Of The Family
Forever Family
Event Calendar
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
BCH To Go Mobile App
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Committed to Community
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Monday, December 20: Sunny and pleasant on Tuesday
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Dec 20, 2021 / 04:23 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 20, 2021 / 04:23 PM CST
Monday, December 20: Sunny and pleasant on Tuesday
Don't Miss
Holiday shipping tips for Christmas
Video
Abilene ISD now allowing lunch visits, how to give AISD feedback
LIST: Abilene area holiday events
Monarchs in the Big Country? It’s time for the annual butterfly migration
Facts and Figures: Food Bank of West Central Texas fights food insecurity in Big Country
West Texas Fair and Rodeo Schedule of Events 2021
SURVEY: Abilene ISD school board asking parents for input on mask mandate
City of Abilene launches COVID-19 vaccine map
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
How to apply for federal disaster assistance online, via phone, or by mail
Video
More Don't Miss
Big Country Immigration
Tye PD describes process for catching human smugglers
Video
Salvation Army confirms hosting undocumented immigrants who have been tested for COVID-19
Video
Full Press Conference: Congressman Jodey Arrington addresses ongoing immigration issue in Abilene
Video
Mayor Williams: At least 65 immigrants dropped off at Abilene Salvation Army with no resources
Video
2 Big Country PDs say they’re seeing ‘influx’ in undocumented immigrants, some being left at I-20 rest stops
Video
Full Interview: Tye police describe influx of immigrant smuggling on I-20
Video
Who’s paying for these flights? Attorney explains process that takes immigrants to, from Abilene airport
Video
Undocumented immigrant describes going through mysterious ‘catch and release’ process in Abilene
Video
‘Not one person has been notified’: Abilene Regional Airport becomes hub for undocumented immigrant transportation
Video
More Big Country Immigration