Monday, December 21, 2020: Pleasant afternoon with above average temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The warming trend will continue today. High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s under mostly sunny skies. That is around 15° above average. Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the afternoon. There will be a light southwest wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 30’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

The winds will pick up Tuesday along with a continuation of the unseasonably mild temperatures. SSW winds will be around 15-20 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will move through Wednesday morning. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s. They will be reached in the early afternoon. Expect temperatures to decrease to the 40’s by the late afternoon. There will be a gusty north wind under sunny skies.

Christmas Eve will see a decrease in those winds. After a very cold morning, the afternoon will see slightly above average temperatures. High’s will be in the upper 50’s under sunny skies.

Christmas day will see high temperatures in the low 60’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a light SW wind.

The weekend will be dry, mainly sunny, and mild.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 5:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday