Monday, December 23: A mild Monday is in store for us with sunny skies and dry weather conditions. It’s a great day to travel or run around for last minute gifts!

Temperatures will increase to above high average throughout the Big Country and the Heartland, as a system of pressure dominates our region and southern winds add to our warming trend. Expect high temperatures to reach low to mid 70s degrees today.

Tonight’s overnight lows descend back into 29-37 degrees range.

Travel conditions continue to be great around our state and throughout the nation. Rain chances return after the Christmas holiday.

Have a wonderful Christmas Eve Eve!

–Meteorologist Hilda Estevez