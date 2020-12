Big changes are in store for the Big Country as we look forward to this afternoon and that spells warmer and milder weather for the entire area. For the rest of this Monday, we will see clear skies and lots of sun with a high up around 65 degrees. The winds will be very light at around 5 mph from the west north west. For this evening we will look for clear skies and the overnight low will stay above freezing at 37 degrees. The winds will continue to be light out of the west at around 5 mph.