Monday, December 9, 2019: Cold front today… Rain likely in the afternoon through the night… Possible wintry mix overnight into Tue. AM

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will move through our forecast area today. An upper level shortwave trough will also effect our area this afternoon through around noon on Tuersday. Rain chances will increase as the day goes on. A 90% chance for rain will exist overnight. A light wintry mix will be possible overnight. Wintry mix accumulations look to be up to be light. Most of us will see no accumulation, however isolated dustings will be possible that could lead to a few slick spots mainly on overpasses and bridges.

All forms of precipitation will exit our area by around noon on Tuesday. Expect a mostly sunny after with chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the middle 40’s.

As high pressure settles in on Wednesday, temperatures will recover into the middle 50’s. It will be partlty sunny.

A weak shortwave will move over the Big Country Thursday. The forecast looks dry, however there will be more clouds than sun.

Above average temperatures will return Friday. The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 30% Rain showers. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WSW 10-15 > N 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 90% Rain showers. 30% Wintry mix. Low Temperature: 32° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 56° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: W 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58° (12-6-19)

Average Low Temperature: 35° (12-6-19)

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M. (12-6-19)

Sunset: 5:33 P.M. (12-6-19)

Meteorologist Zach Gilday