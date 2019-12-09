Monday, December 9: Rain with wintry mix possible overnight.

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will move through our forecast area today. An upper level shortwave trough will also effect our area this afternoon through around noon on Tuersday. Rain chances will increase as the day goes on. A 90% chance for rain will exist overnight. A light wintry mix will be possible overnight. Wintry mix accumulations look to be up to be light. Most of us will see no accumulation, however isolated dustings will be possible that could lead to a few slick spots mainly on overpasses and bridges.