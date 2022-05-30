Monday, May 30th, 2022

Tonight: A possible meteor shower through the holiday night with overnight lows into the low 70’s with strong southerly winds around 20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the upper 90’s with cloud cover and possible strong showers up north. Overnight lows will fall once again into the low 70’s with winds from the south between 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Future Discussion: Temperatures continue warm as we move into the month of June with above normal temperatures, luckily we have a cold front bringing in a few rain chances with cooler temperatures by Thursday. However, temperatures are expected to be back in the triple digits by next weekend.