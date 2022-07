Monday, July 4th, 2022

Tonight: Happy 4th of July! Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s with breezy southerly winds between 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Even hotter with triple digits into the forecast for the start of your Tuesday with strong southerly winds between 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Future Discussion: Staying hydrated will be the name of the game with triple digit heat all in the forecast.