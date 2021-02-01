Monday, February 1, 2021: A seasonable and mostly sunny day with light winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable temperatures will return today. Expect highs near 60° under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Tuesday will be unseasonably mild. High temperatures will reach the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the south.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even warmer. Highs those days will reach the middle to upper 70’s. Winds will pick up during the day Thursday ahead of a cold front. The cold front will move through during the evening on Thursday. There will be a slight chance for showers Thursday evening and night.

Seasonable temperatures will be felt Friday and Saturday. Expect highs in the middle to upper 50’s.

Sunday will be a chilly day. A cold front will move through during the Sunday morning hours. The forecast will stay dry, but it will get cold. Morning lows will be in the 20’s with afternoon highs only in the middle 40’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:33 A.M.

Sunset: 6:12 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday