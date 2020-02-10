Monday, February 10, 2020: Chilly, cloudy, and rainy day with possible t-storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Heading throughout the day, rain will overspread the forecast area from west to east. There will be a slight chance for general non-severe thunderstorms during the day as well. Lightning will be the main concern. Really good chances for rain will continue throughout the afternoon before tapering off in the evening. Temperatures will struggle today, as they only reach the low to middle 40’s. Overnight, chances for rain will move back in.

Tuesday will be chilly, cloudy, and rainy. Temperatures will only reach the low 40’s. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30’s. With precipitation chances continuing along with near freezing temperatures there will be a chance for a wintry mix. The the threat for this will be subjected to northern and western portions of the Big Country. With temperatures being marginal, no widespread impacts are expected. However, slick areas may develope. The threat for this will be the highest on overpasses and bridges.

Chances for rain will continue through Wednesday morning before tapering off on the afternoon. The sun will come out in the evening.

Dry weather will then settle in through Saturday AM. There will also be a subtle warming trend to end the workweek.

The weekend will be even warmer with high temperatures topping out in the middle to upper 60’s. There will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorm Saturday continuing into Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 90% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 41° Winds: N 10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 60% Rain. High Temperature: 33° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 80% Rain. High Temperature: 40° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 50% Rain. High Temperature: 52° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 66° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.

Sunset: 6:20 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday