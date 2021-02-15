Monday, February 15, 2021: Snow ends with well below freezing temperatures continuing

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A *WINTER STORM WARNING* will stay in effect through noon today. The snow has ended, however around 3″-6″ of leftover snow on the roads will make for a hazardous commute. A *WIND CHILL WARNING* will stay in effect through noon today. Wind chills this morning were as low as -21°. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes in these temperatures. Negative degree wind chills will continue through the morning. The afternoon will see high temperatures only reaching the middle teens under partly sunny skies. Cloud cover will gradually decrease throughout the day. By the middle afternoon it will be sunny. Breezy north northwest winds will taper off by the evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 0° under mostly clear skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the SSE. Wind chills by daybreak tomorrow will be as low as -10°. A *Hard Freeze Warning* will stay in effect through noon Tuesday for the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Temperatures in those areas will be as low as -6°.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the day Tuesday. By the afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 20’s. There will be a breezy south wind.

Another winter storms will effect our areas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. With warming temperatures aloft, it looks like freezing rain will be the primary type of precipitation. Accumulations will be light with the highest amounts subjected to to the northern and eastern Big Country.

Wednesday morning will see slick roads with lows in the upper teens and lower 20’s. The afternoon will see a slight chance for snow showers with highs in the middle 20’s. It will be cloudy.

Thursday will see high temperatures near 27° under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy.

We will finally see above freezing temperatures on Friday. Expect highs in the middle 40’s under sunny skies.

The weekend will see highs in the middle 50’s with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 14° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 2° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Increasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. 20% Wintry Mix. 40% Overnight Wintry Mix. High Temperature: 27° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 30% Snow Showers. High Temperature: 25° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Snow Showers. High Temperature: 28° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: W 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:21 A.M.

Sunset: 6:25 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday