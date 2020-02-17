Monday, February 17, 2020: Another warm day… this time there will be a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will top out around 80 under a mix of sun and clouds. The northern Big Country will be in the middle 70’s and the southern Big Country will be in the low 80’s. These highs are around 20 degrees above average for this time of the year. It will be breezy at times. Overnight, a cold front will push through. It will travel from the north to the south. Winds behind the front will be around 10-15 MPH out of the north northeast. It will be mostly cloudy. The southern Big Country may see a few rain showers and possible a thunderstorm in the overnight and in the Tuesday AM hours.

Tuesday will be cool and partly sunny. It will be breezy as well. NNE winds will be around 10-20 MPH with wind gusts around 25 MPH.

Wednesday through Thursday will be chilly, cloudy, and rainy. The best chance for rain looks to be Wednesday through Wednesday night. At this point I will keep the metntion for wintry precipitation out of the forecast. Temperatures look to be just above the freezing mark on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Friday will be dry and cool.

The weekend will see a warming trend. There is also a slight chance for rain.

Today: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. High Temperature: 43° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 10-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 60% Rain. High Temperature: 45° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 40% Rain. High Temperature: 43° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 51° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 59° Winds: S 10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. 20% Rain. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 6:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday