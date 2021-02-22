Monday, February 23: Sunny, warm, and windy on Tuesday

A far different picture this week than what we were looking at last week with all the wintry weather we experienced and cold temperatures. We begin this Monday more on the mild side. For the rest of today we will see sunny skies and the high late this afternoon will warm up to around 67 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at around 5-10 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see clear skies with plenty of stars out there and the overnight low will drop down and stay above freezing at 39 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at around 5-10 mph.