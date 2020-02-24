Monday, February 24: Chilly and breezy for Tuesday

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Ex Texas coach gets 6 months in college scam, runs from courthouse
Top Stories
Texas’ early voter turnout expected to surpass early results from 2016 Presidential Primary
Video
Exploring health options for aging parents
Video
HSU’s Parmer claims ASC honor
Texas man accused of illegally practicing dentistry out of his home
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Skywarn
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Battle tested Eagles are ready for the postseason
Video
Top Stories
HSU’s Parmer claims ASC honor
Cougars find their game heading into playoffs
Video
Young athletes Air it Out to develop more than just football skills
Video
ACU golf opens Byron Nelson clubhouse
Video
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 24 de Febrero, 2020
Video
Top Stories
IHOP está listo para celebrar el Día del Pancake el martes 25 de Febrero
Top Stories
Acusan a un hombre de Abilene del asesinato de su novia
Telemundo Abilínea – 21 de Febrero, 2020
Video
Corea del Sur, el nuevo frente de la epidemia
Telemundo Abilínea – 20 de Febrero, 2020
Video
KTAB 4U
Community
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Monday, February 24: Chilly and breezy for Tuesday
Weather
by:
Sam Nichols
Posted:
Feb 24, 2020 / 05:21 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2020 / 05:21 PM CST
Monday, February 24: Chilly and breezy for Tuesday
Don't Miss
List: Early voting locations
Video
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss