FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60’s under partly sunny skies. It will be a very pleasant day with light SSW winds. High clouds will build in from the west this evening. It will become mostly cloudy.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a light south breeze.

Comfortable spring-like weather will settle in through Thursday. It will get a couple of degrees warmer each day. High temperatures will reach the upper 70’s by Thursday. There will be a light south to southwest wind.

Gusty south winds will return on Friday. These winds will help temperatures warm into the 80’s.

Saturday will be gorgeous. The winds will settle with a continuation of the pleasant temperatures. It will be sunny.

Chances of thunderstorms will move in Sunday. It will be slightly cooler.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:07 A.M.

Sunset: 6:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday