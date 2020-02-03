Monday, February 3, 2020: Warm and breezy today… *WINTER STORM WATCH* tomorrow!

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Monday will be warm and breezy. High temperatures will top out in the lower 70’s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day. There is a conditional slight chance for rain and storms in the late afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, however lightning will be a concern.

Overnight tonight, temperature will be cool and the wind will subside.

A *WINTER STORM WATCH* has been issued for Tuesday evening into Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front will push through Tuesday during the late AM and early PM. Post frontal winds will be gusty and temperatures will fall to around the freezing mark. Chances for sleet and snow move in during the evening. Heavy snow bands will be possible overnight. Snow totals range from 1″-6″. Higher totals will be in the north and lower totals will be in the south. Travel Wednesday AM may become dangerous at times.

Chances for snow will taper off Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will not make it out of the freezing range.

Mild and quiet weather move in on Friday and settle in through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 47° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: *WINTER STORM WATCH* 50% PM Rain, sleet, snow. Partly sunny. Decreasing temperatures. 30’s in the afternoon. High Temperature: 56° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: *WINTER STORM WATCH* 70% Snow/sleet. Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 32° Winds: NNW 15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 46° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 6:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday