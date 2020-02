We've been waiting on our first big round of winter weather to arrive and here it comes! Our next cold front arrives in the morning tomorrow and with it, much colder temperatures, rain/ice/snow chances for most, if not all, of the Big Country and strong winds. Prepare now because after tomorrow we'll have a couple of days of sub-freezing temperatures as well.

Tonight: Heading into the overnight hours we'll continue to stay calm and clear. Temps will stay mild in the 50s generally which is well above normal for this time of year. It'll be the last relatively comfortable night for a while, so enjoy it!