FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a freezing start, temperatures will recover nicely with bright sunshine. Expect highs in the middle 50s with a light NNW wind. That is around 5 degrees below average. The Southeast Big Country and Heartland will feature a slightly more noticeable breeze. Winds will occasionally get up to around 15 MPH in those areas. The winds will settle this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 30s under clear skies. The winds will shift to the SSW. The winds will be light.

Mild and pleasant weather will be with us through the the rest of the work week. Tuesday will see high temperatures in the middle to upper 60’s. It will be sunny with light winds.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a weak cold front each morning. The forecast will stay mild and dry.

A stronger dry cold front will move in Friday, but not before temperatures rise into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. There will be a breezy WSW wind under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be a little cooler. Sunday will see temperatures warm back into the 60s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 30° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 6:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday