Monday, February 8: Mostly cloudy and mild for Tuesday

We start the work week off on a very warm note for your Monday and it’s all downhill after that as arctic air invaded the Big Country later this week. In the meantime for today we will see lots of sun out there and the afternoon high up around 70 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at around 10 mph from the south southwest. For this evening look for mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down near freezing at 36 degrees. The winds will be light from the north at around 5 mph.