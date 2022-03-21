(KTAB/KRBC) – Eight fires remain active across the Big Country Monday morning after nearly 65,000 acres have been burned since Thursday.

The fires, which are mostly concentrated in the Eastland and Brown Counties, have been popping up since extreme fire weather began Thursday.

Right now, the fires have burned a total of 64,219 acres, and the follow 8 remain active:

Crews Gap (Runnels County) – 8,100 acres, 90% contained

Ramsey (Brown County) – 1,500 acres, 5% contained

Oak Mott (Brown County) – 4,031 acres, 75% contained

Mangum (Eastland County) – 11 acres, 85% contained

Kidd (Eastland County) – 42,333 acres, 40% contained

Cedar Mountain (Eastland County) – 250 acres, 10% contained

Blowing Basin (Eastland County) – 241 acres, 50% contained

Wheatfield (Eastland County) – 7,268 acres, 55%



Other fires, including the Noodle Creek and Longley fires in Taylor County, and the Walling Fire in Eastland County have been 100% contained.

Keep up with the latest fire containment on the Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Map.

