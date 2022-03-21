(KTAB/KRBC) – Eight fires remain active across the Big Country Monday morning after nearly 65,000 acres have been burned since Thursday.
The fires, which are mostly concentrated in the Eastland and Brown Counties, have been popping up since extreme fire weather began Thursday.
Right now, the fires have burned a total of 64,219 acres, and the follow 8 remain active:
Crews Gap (Runnels County) – 8,100 acres, 90% contained
Ramsey (Brown County) – 1,500 acres, 5% contained
Oak Mott (Brown County) – 4,031 acres, 75% contained
Mangum (Eastland County) – 11 acres, 85% contained
Kidd (Eastland County) – 42,333 acres, 40% contained
Cedar Mountain (Eastland County) – 250 acres, 10% contained
Blowing Basin (Eastland County) – 241 acres, 50% contained
Wheatfield (Eastland County) – 7,268 acres, 55%
Other fires, including the Noodle Creek and Longley fires in Taylor County, and the Walling Fire in Eastland County have been 100% contained.
Keep up with the latest fire containment on the Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Map.