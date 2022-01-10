Monday, January 10, 2022: Cool today with plenty of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a freezing start, temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 50’s with plenty of sun. There will be a light north wind.

Temperatures overnight will fall to around freezing as cloud cover increases. The wind stay light and turn to the south.

Cloud cover will increase even more Tuesday. Sunrise through the mid afternoon will feature more clouds than sun. There will be a 20% chance of rain showers with those clouds. The best chance for activity will be south of I-20. Cloud cover will thin out late in the day.

We will then get into a nice warming trend through the end of the work week. Thursday and Friday will be in the 70’s.

A dry cold front will move through Friday evening. This will cause an increase in north winds. Those winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Closer to seasonable temperatures will be felt this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NW 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 51° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:52 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday