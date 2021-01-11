Monday, January 11, 2021: A cold day today with decreasing clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Cloud cover will slowly decrease through the morning hours. The afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures today will be near 40 degrees. That is around 15 degrees below average. There will be a light WNW wind. Overnight, it will get really cold. Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 20’s.

There will be a warming trend through Thursday. Tuesday will stay chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40’s. It will be partly sunny.

Wednesday and Thursday will see high temperatures in the low 60’s. Wednesday will see light winds, but Thursday will be in the breezy side. It will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will move through Friday morning. The forecast will stay dry. This front will usher in seasonable temperatures.

Temperatures will warm into the low 60’s on Saturday. It will be breezy.

A cold front will move through early Sunday morning. This will giver us a slight chance for rain or maybe even snow showers. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 40° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 25° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain/Snow Showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:53 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday