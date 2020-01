As we move further into January, the possibility of winter actually starting up and kicking in is becoming more and more of a certainty. It's been a mild start overall with almost the entire month so far staying at or above seasonal temperatures. Later this week, we've got a pair of cold fronts introducing rain chances and wildly swinging temperatures to the Big Country.

Tonight: We've got a fairly chilly but seasonally mild night on the way. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s generally, with our northern counties a little cooler and our southern counties a little more mild. Winds will persist throughout the overnight hours around 10 to 20 mph and gusts upwards of 25 mph are still expected.