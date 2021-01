On this MLK Day, we are going to see just absolutely beautiful weather but don’t get so used to it as changes are coming and those include rain in the forecast. For this Monday look for sunny skies and a high up around 68 degrees. The winds will be strong and from the southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight look for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and for the overnight low to drop to around 41 degrees. The winds will shift to the north at about 5-10 mph.