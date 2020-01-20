Monday, January 20, 2020: Nice day with cool temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies along with seasonable temperatures. The winds will be light.

Rain chances move in for Tuesday. The best chance for rain is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain totals look to be a 1/4″ – 1/2″.

There will be a slight chance for rain on Wednesday along with temperatures in the low 60’s.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will funnell dry air into our area and in turn will end rain chances. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50’s. There will be a breezy north wind.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies along with temperatures just above seasonable.

The weekend will see temperatures in the middle 60’s with plenty of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. 80% PM Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SSW 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 6:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday