Monday, January 24, 2022: Skies clear this afternoon with pleasant temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Chances for isolated rain showers will hang around into the early afternoon. The best chance for activity is for areas south of I-20. Cloud cover will clear out during the afternoon. It will become very pleasant as highs reach the middle 60’s. A few more clouds will linger across the Southeast Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will be a couple of degrees cooler. There will be a light WNW wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to near freezing with mostly clear skies. There will be a light north wind.

A cold front will move in Tuesday morning. High temperatures will reach the middle 50s with mostly sunny skies. There will be a light ENE wind. Chances for rain and snow will move in Tuesday night as temperatures fall all the way into the middle 20s.

Chances of rain and snow will pick up slightly Wednesday morning. Temperatures will slowly rise to the middle to upper 30s during the afternoon putting an end to wintry precipitation chances. At this point in time it looks to be a low impact event. Snow/ice accumulations look light if any at all, however a few slick spots will be possible. It is still early in the forecasting process. This event is worth watching.

The forecast will dry out Thursday behind a dry cold front. Thursday and Friday will be on the cooler side.

Mild temperatures will return this weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 32° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain/Snow Showers. High Temperature: 56° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain/Snow Showers. High Temperature: 37° Winds: NE 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SW > N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NW > W 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 6:05 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday