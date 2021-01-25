Monday, January 25, 2021: Unseasonably mild and windy with sunny skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a cold morning, expect a very nice warm-up. High temperatures today will reach the middle 60’s under a sunny sky. There will be a gusty west wind. Expect the winds to be sustained around 15-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. The winds will taper off in the evening. Overnight, it will get cold. Expect low temperatures in the middle to 30’s under clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Mild weather will stay in the forecast Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s under sunny skies. There will be a light wind.

A dry cold front will move through Wednesday morning. This will usher in chilly temperatures. High’s will be in the upper 40 under sunny skies. The wind will be light.

Seasonable temperatures will return Thursday. It will be partly sunny.

Unseasonably mild weather will be felt Friday. High temperatures will reach the middle 60’s under partly sunny skies. It will be windy. There will be a slight chance for rain Friday night and Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be mild, windy, and partly sunny.

Sunday will see a continuation of the mild weather. The winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: W 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 6:06 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday