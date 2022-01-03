Monday, January 3, 2022: Seasonable temperatures return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Seasonable temperatures will return this afternoon after that freezing start. Most areas will see highs in the upper 50’s to near 60° under mostly sunny skies. A few high clouds will build in late this afternoon and evening. The forecast will stay dry. SSW will be generally light.

Overnight, most areas will stay just above freezing. This is all thanks to an increase in the SSW winds. A few low lying areas will drop to below freezing with mostly clear skies.

Gusty SW winds and bright sunshine will help temperatures reach near 70° on Tuesday. The air will be very dry. The combination of the dry air and the winds will cause fire weather to be elevated.

Wednesday will feature a dry cold front. Highs will return to average.

A stronger cold front will move in Thursday. It will be a chilly and windy day.

A warming trend will then be seen. The weekend looks mild. A weak cold front will move in Sunday, but temperatures will stay a few degrees above average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 34° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 42° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday