KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Monday, January 4: Sunny and windy on Tuesday.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday, January 4: Sunny and windy on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss