Monday, July 1, 2019: Warm and mostly sunny…slight chance for storms in the east

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An inverted upper level trough will hover over the Texas region for most of the week. This area of low pressure aloft will make it possible for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms every day this week. Activity will be isolated and most of us will stay dry. However, short and infrequent periods of heavy rain will be possible along with lightning. The severe weather threat will remain low.

Temperatures during this week will be hovering around if not a few degrees above average for the forecast period. Temperatures won’t reach the triple digits because of partly sunny skies along with high levels of moisture in the atmosphere.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms in eastern areas. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 10% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday (Independence Day): Partly sunny. 10% PM Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday