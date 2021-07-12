Monday, July 12, 2021: Very warm with more rain and storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will return today. A nearly stationed frontal boundary will be the focus for these shower and storm chances. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see around a 40% chance for activity. During the middle afternoon and early evening the I-20 corridor will see a 30% chance for activity. Severe storms are not likely, however a few storms may be strong. Heavy showers will be possible. Local flooding, lightning, and gusty winds will be the main concerns. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a SSE wind around 5-15 MPH.

Rain and storm chances will end around sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Tuesday will see a return to near average temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under sunny skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the south.

South winds will increase on Wednesday. It will stay sunny and seasonable.

Thursday will see a few more clouds. High temperatures will be in the middle 90’s along with a breezy south wind.

Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will return Friday night and continue through this weekend. It will stay hot and breezy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:41 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday