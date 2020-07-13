Live Now
Community Coalition Asks AISD Board of Trustees to Rename Elementary Schools Named for Confederate Leaders
KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Monday, July 13: Oppressive heat continues this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday, July 13: Oppressive heat continues this week

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss