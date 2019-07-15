Monday, July 15, 2019: Hot and dry week

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As high pressure remains to our west we will be put in a light north northwest flow. Subsidence will dominate our area today, as a result mostly sunny skies will prevail. Far southwestern fringes of moisture from tropical depression Barry may impact our far southeastern counties this afternoon and evening. Because of this, there is a conditional slight chance for a rain shower or thunderstorm in our far southeastern counties during this time frame.

Upper level ridging will increase as we head throughout the week. A thermal ridge will hang out just to our west as well. As a result this week will be sunny and hot. Heat indexes will be in the 100° – 105° range as well. There will be little to no chances for rain as we head through the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm. Muggy. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. Heat index (100°-105°). High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday