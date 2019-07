After a pretty pleasant and cool weekend for the Big Country, we're ramping up our temperatures and winds heading into the second half of July.

Tonight: Overnight lows will stay fairly warm in the mid 70s for most of the Big Country. Winds are going to ramp up through the overnight hours, with gusts as high as 25 mph possible out of the south. There will be plenty of clear skies to view the full moon over the Big Country.