Triple-digit temperatures make a return to the Big Country today. Highs this afternoon will climb to around 100° with sunny to mostly sunny skies and a breezy, southerly wind. Heat index values will be anywhere from 102° to 105° today, increasing the risk for heat related issues.

This stretch of hot weather will not be ending any time soon, as afternoon highs are expected to stay around 100° all week long and into the weekend, as winds stay breezy and skies stay sunny. Make sure you are finding ways to beat the heat this week.