Monday, July 19, 2021: Rain and storm chances return with below average temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A weak cold front will slowly move, from the north to south, through the Big Country today. This along with an area of low pressure will be the focus for showers and storm chances. Severe storms are not likely, however heavy downpours and lightning will be concerns. Local flooding will be possible. There will be a light north wind under partly sunny skies. Expect high temperatures in the low 90’s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s under partly clear skies. There will be a slight chance for lingering showers and non-severe storms during the night. Expect a light north wind.

Temperatures will be even cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skiers. The humidity will not be that high, so it will feel nice for this time of year.

Thursday will see temperatures jump into the low 90’s. It will be dry.

A slight chance of rain showers and storms will exist on Friday. Temperatures will remain around 5 degrees below average.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry. Temperatures will reach the middle 90’s on both Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 68° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:45 A.M.

Sunset: 8:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday