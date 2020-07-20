Monday, July 20, 2020: Hot and mostly sunny with iso. rain and storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect another hot day. Temperatures will reach the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a dry heat. The eastern Big Country and Heartland have a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected and most of us will stay dry. Light south winds will make a turn to the SSE in the late afternoon. As this happens, the winds will increase to around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, expect that noticeable wind to stick around under clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s.

The rest of the work week will see near seasonable average temperatures. It will be humid though. The forecast will be mostly dry, however there are a few small chances for rain and storms. The best chance for activity is on Wednesday.

The weekend will see high temperatures in the lower 90’s. There will also be a better chance for rain and storms. Sunday will see the best chance.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:46 A.M.

Sunset: 8:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday