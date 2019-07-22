Monday, July 22, 2019: Hot and humid… 20% Showers and thunderstorms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

We have one more hot and humid day in store for us before we get a break from all this heat and humidity. High temperatures will be in the middle 90’s with heat indices around 100°. A cold front will move north to south through the Big Country this afternoon giving us areas of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The bulk of the activity will be seen between the I-20 and I-10 corridors. The time frame is this afternoon through the night.

For Tuesday, there may be a leftover isolated shower or thunderstorms in southern areas. Most of us will be dry. The big change up for the Tuesday and the rest of the week will be a break from the oppressive heat and humidity. Dew points will drop down to the low 50’s, and they will stay there through Thursday. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 80’s. Afternoon highs will slowly increase to normal by Friday.

As we return to a south southeast flow by the end of the week temperatures will continue to increase. The weekend will see high’s in the upper 90’s. The forecast will remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 96° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. Muggy. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:47 A.M.

Sunset: 8:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday