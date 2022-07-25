FORECAST SUMMARY:

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect today from 12:00 P.M. through 8:00 P.M. this evening. High temperatures will be as high as 103°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. It will be a dry heat. There will be a breezy south wind under a sunny sky.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s tonight under clear skies. There will be a steady south breeze.

Tuesday will be another very similar day. High temperatures will be back in the middle 100’s with a noticeable south wind.

The humidity will increase a little bit by Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in hundreds.

Friday and Saturday will see those high temperatures drop into the upper 90’s. There is a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on each day. The winds will be light.

Triple digit heat will return Sunday. The winds will pick back up out of the south.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:49 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday