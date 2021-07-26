Monday, July 26, 2021: Triple digit heat will return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Triple digit heat will return today along with lots of sun. Expect high temperatures in the low 100’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind. An isolated rain shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light SSW wind.

Tuesday will see another day with triple digit heat. Cloud cover will increase a little as mainly dry weather continues.

Wednesday will feature a 20% chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. Temperatures will be seasonable. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under partly sunny skies.

The forecast will dry out on Thursday. It will stay seasonable.

A warming trend will then begin. Friday will see highs in the upper 90’s. The weekend will see a return of 100 degree weather. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:50 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday