Monday, July 26, 2021: Triple digit heat will return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:
Triple digit heat will return today along with lots of sun. Expect high temperatures in the low 100’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind. An isolated rain shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry.
Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light SSW wind.
Tuesday will see another day with triple digit heat. Cloud cover will increase a little as mainly dry weather continues.
Wednesday will feature a 20% chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. Temperatures will be seasonable. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under partly sunny skies.
The forecast will dry out on Thursday. It will stay seasonable.
A warming trend will then begin. Friday will see highs in the upper 90’s. The weekend will see a return of 100 degree weather. It will be dry.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH
Average High Temperature: 98°
Average Low Temperature: 74°
Sunrise: 6:50 A.M.
Sunset: 8:41 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday