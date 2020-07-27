Monday, July 27, 2020: Hot and humid with a possible iso. shower or storm

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As the summer heat continues, expect another hot and humid day. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90’s under a mix of sun and clouds. However unlikely it may be, there is a small possibility of an isolated pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected and most of us won’t get wet. Overnight, cloud cover will increase as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s. There will be a 20% chance for rain showers north of I-20 as well. The winds will be light.

The rest of the work week will feature seasonable temperatures along with a muggy feel in the air. The winds will stay generally on the light side. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday have a slight chance for isolated showers and storms. Most likely the forecast will remain dry.

The weekend looks dry with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:50 A.M.

Sunset: 8:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday