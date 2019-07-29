Monday, July 29, 2019: Areas of scattered storms possible this afternoon through the evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will push south through the plains and stall in northern Texas this afternoon. It will then move east out of our area tomorrow. This feature will initiate areas of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Downdraft convective available potential energy will approach 1000 j*kg^-1 along with echo tops in the 40 Kft range. This combination will make down-burst induced strong wind gusts and deadly lightning possible.

On Tuesday, high pressure will shift east and the cold front will shift off to the northeast. This will end precipitation chances. As a south east wind persists it will be muggy and hot with high temperatures in the middle 90’s.

For Wednesday, a thermal 850 hpa ridge will linger off to the west and the surface flow will become more southerly. As a result, dew points will drop to around 60 and temperatures will rise to the upper 90’s and continue to be there through the weekend. The temperature may reach the triple digits in a few areas as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Muggy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Muggy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SW 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 10% Showers and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:51 A.M.

Sunset: 8:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday