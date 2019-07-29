Monday, July 29: Sunny and hot this week

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front will push south through the plains and stall in northern Texas this afternoon. It will then move east out of our area tomorrow. This feature will initiate areas of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Downdraft convective available potential energy will approach 1000 j*kg^-1 along with echo tops in the 40 Kft range. This combination will make down-burst induced strong wind gusts and deadly lightning possible.