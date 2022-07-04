FORECAST SUMMARY:

Triple digit heat will return on this Independence Day. Expect high temperatures in the low hundreds under sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south breeze.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 106° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday