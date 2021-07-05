Monday, July 5, 2021: More chances for showers and storms with unseasonably mild temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today. Severe weather is not likely, however heavy showers will be possible. The main concerns are local flooding, lightning, and strong winds. High temperatures will reach the middle 80’s under mostly cloudy skies. It will be very humid. Heat index values will be in the low 90’s. There will be a light wind out of the ESE.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a slight chance for showers and storms during the night. Most areas will be dry. The wind will stay light.

Tuesday will feature a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will warm slightly, however we will still be around 10° below average. It will be partly sunny.

Wednesday through Friday will feature a warming trend and mainly dry weather. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon and early evening. It will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s. Friday will be breezy.

The weekend will see an increase in cloud cover and in chances for rain/storms. It will be partly sunny. Saturday will see high temperatures near 90°. Sunday will be in the middle 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday