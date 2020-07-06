Monday, July 6, 2020: Very warm and humid day with shower and storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will top out near 90° under partly sunny skies. It will be muggy as well. A slight chance for rain showers and storms will be with us through the day. Severe weather is not expected, however a few storms may produce strong gusty winds. Lightning will also be a concern.

Chances for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will be another very warm and humid day. It will feature more sun than Monday.

Dry weather will settle in on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Temperatures will be on the increase as well. Expect triple digit temperatures by Thursday. The weekend looks exceptionally hot. High temperatures records are in danger of being broken for both Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: E 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday